Lapu-Lapu Councilor Gomez Jr. passes on

LAPU-LAPU City Councilor Damian “Damgo” Gomez Jr. has passed on. He was 66.

His nephew, Ruben Gomez, said yesterday that the councilor died in his sleep at 7 a.m. at the Perpetual Succour Hospital in Cebu City where he was confined since early this week.

Ruben said that his uncle had been in and out of the hospital for the past months because of a kidney infection and hypertension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruben said that his uncle, who felt weak after eating breakfast, decided to take a nap. He was found to have died later.

Gomez, who is also known as “Damgo,” served as Provincial Board Member representing 6th District of Cebu during the administration of then late Lapu-Lapu City mayor Ernest Weigel in the late ’90s.

He also served as councilor under the administration of former mayor Arturo Radaza in 2000 to 2009, and in the current administration of Mayor Paz Radaza.

He also served as tourism commissioner of the city during Mayor Arturo Radaza’s term. Aside from that, he was also known as one of the organizers of the Kadaugan sa Mactan.

The Lapu-Lapu City Council had yet to convene to discuss who will be appointed to replace Gomez.

Gomez is survived by his wife and two daughters.

His wake will be at St. Peter’s Chapels in Mandaue City.