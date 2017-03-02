DUTERTE ASKS CEBU BUSINESSMEN

Help stop corruption

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday rallied businessmen in Cebu, calling for them to help him put an end to corruption in Philippine government.

Speaking to members of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) as well as other local business groups, Duterte said the only way to eradicate this problem was for traders to become more assertive.

“Help me minimize or do away with corruption. I support you, but you have to help me. You have to be assertive. ’Wag kayong magbigay’ (Don’t give),” he said, the latter statement referring to paying off government workers to avoid or to go around the red tape in government processes.

The tough-talking leader urged Cebuano businessmen to “drop names” of corrupt government officials every time they attempt to extort money for government services.

Among the government agencies he mentioned in his speech were the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration and Bureau of Internal Revenue — all of which have been tainted with allegations of corruption over the years.

Clad in a classic Barong Tagalog, Duterte addressed close to 200 members of the local business community, this being the first time he met with the private sector in Cebu since he was elected president in May 2016.

Duterte also administered the induction of the newly elected CCCI officers and trustees.

Before attending the induction of CCCI officers and trustees in Lapu-Lapu City, the president graced the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cebu-Cordova Toll Link in Cordova town.

Duterte came with a prepared speech but disregarded its contents except for the formalities.

In his message, the president emphasized to local traders his desire to bring corruption in Philippine government down to at least the barest minimum, a campaign promise which he said he has not forgotten.

He also called out local government units that make it hard to do business and warned local chief executives that a lawsuit will be waiting for them if they don’t change their ways.

President Duterte also encouraged his audience to curse government officials that take advantage, if need be, as this will surely get his attention.

Moreover, Duterte assured them that he has not stopped pushing for the streamlining of government services such as the processing of business or building permits so they will take only a maximum of three days.

He said he wants to limit the number of signatories to two and the time it takes to process other documents to only 15 days.

He cited as an example gains in the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), which has success fully reduced the business name registration process to 15 minutes.

After his almost hourlong speech, Duterte left for Davao City to visit his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara “Inday” Duterte who just gave birth to a baby boy.