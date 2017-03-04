Nine Koreans nabbed for ‘sex tourism’

CEBU CITY–Qualified trafficking charges are set to be filed against nine Koreans for allegedly recruiting Cebuana teenagers to have sex with Korean tourists.

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) arrested the suspects on Friday inside a hotel in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City after the victims confessed to authorities how they were taken advantaged of by their Korean employers, said NBI-7 Special Investigator Arnel Pura, the team leader of the operation.

“The suspects are part of what we called sex tourism which prey on Cebuanas. We received an information about their operations so we hatched a plan to arrest them,” he told the Inquirer on Saturday morning.

Pura said the suspects, through their lawyer, are set to post bail before the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City today.

Based on the Rules of Court, Pura said an accused has the right to post bail notwithstanding the filing of charges against him or her.

He said the victims aged 19 to 21 were enticed by the suspects to have sex with Korean tourists in exchange for P2,000 each per day.

The NBI agents conducted surveillance operations at the place where the suspects stayed.

Pura said they coordinated with the management of the hotel and eventually managed to talk to the victims.

“When we confirmed that the victims were really exploited, we arrested the suspects because we already had a basis to do so,” he explained.

The suspects did not resist arrest. The operation was conducted in coordination with the Cebu Provincial Women’s Commission headed by Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale.

The suspects are currently detained at the NBI-7 stockade.