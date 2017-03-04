Fish dealer killed in motorcycle vs sports car collision

CEBU CITY–A fish dealer was killed after the motorcycle he drove was hit by a sports car driven by the younger brother of Cebu businessman Peter Lim at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Philip Pogoy, 26, and a resident of Mandaue City, was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center but did not make it.

Police investigation showed that Pogoy was traversing one of the lanes of Archbishop Reyes Avenue when he was hit by the Nissan sports car driven by David Go Lim Sr. who was on the separate lane.

Lawyer Pedro Leslie Salva, counsel of the Lim family, vowed to shoulder the expenses for the family of the victim.

“It was an accident. Of course, we were shocked with what happened,” he said.

David, he said, was still recuperating from injuries he sustained due to the collision. He refused to mention the place where his client was staying for security reasons.