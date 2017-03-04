Leni leads launching of book in honor of late husband Jessie

A selection of writings and speeches of the late Naga City mayor and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jessie Robredo was launched in Cebu on Saturday afternoon.

The book launching of ‘Jessie Robredo: The Quest for Good Governance’ was personally attended by Vice President Maria Leonor ‘Leni’ Robredo, the wife of the late Secretary.

Robredo, in her speech, said it is a wonderful opportunity for her family to launch the book in Cebu.

“Alam niyo naman Cebu holds a special place in our hearts. This was the last city my husband was before the painful plane crash,” she said.

The late Secretary died in a plane crash in the seas off Masbate in Aug. 18, 2012.

He was on his way to Naga City after visiting Cebu.

Captain Jessup Bahinting and Nepalese co-pilot Khsitiz Chand were also killed in the accident. His police aide, Senior Insp. Jun Abrazado, was the lone survivor.

For the Vice President, the book which contains selection of the late DILG Secretary’s writings and speeches will keep her husband’s spirits alive.

Signed copies of the book after her speech with photo opportunities together with guests.

The event was attended by Cebu City Councilors Margot Osmeña, Hanz Abella, Eugenio Gabuya Jr., and Sisinio Andales.

The book, with Jessie’s face on the cover, has more than 130 pages. Copies are available at National Book Store.