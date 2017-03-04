Cops arrest suspected drug peddler in Canduman

Barely a day after police resumed their anti-drugs operations, a suspected drug peddler was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Friday evening at Barangay Canduman in Mandaue City.

Levie Requilme, 35, a resident of Canduman Housing in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City is currently detained at Canduman Police Station pending the filing of cases against him.

PCI Aldrin Vilacampa, Chief of Canduman Police Station, led the operation after learning of Requilme’s illegal drug trading activities.

Police confiscated six packs of suspected shabu from his possession.