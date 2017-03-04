Search for article

Habal-habal driver shot dead in Lapu

10:10 PM March 4th, 2017

A 42-year-old motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) driver was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding men in Sitio Kadulang, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

Avelino Patigdas of San Carlos Village, Barangay Marigondon, sustained several gunshot wounds in the body, killing him instantly.

SPO1 Lydo Pinos of Lapu-Lapu City Police Homicide Section said that Patigdas had just dropped his passenger, 42-year-old Mary Ann Nerosa, in Sitio Suba-Masulog, Barangay Basak, and was on his way back to Marigondon when waylaid by the suspects around 8:35 p.m. last Friday.

Pinos said that according to Nerosa, the two men wearing helmets sped off after the incident.

\The responding team from Marigondon Police and SWAT conducted a hot pursuit operation against the suspects but to no avail. Police found seven empty shells of .45 pistol from the crime scene and the victim’s mobile phone.

