CEBUANA SINGER KIRBY ASUNTO INSPIRED BY ‘ANI NG DANGGAL’ AWARD

FOR 19-year-old singer Kirby Asunto, nothing compares to the blissand satisfaction of getting recognized in one’s home country, the Philippines.

Kirby along with other artists who won in international competitions last year, were given the “Ani ng Dangal” awards by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts as a recognition for their excellence worldwide.

Among the awardees were directors Brillante Mendoza and Lav Diaz, as well as actors Jaclyn Jose and John Lloyd Cruz.

Kirby said she was so moved by the recognition that she made it a point to travel to the Philippines from the United States so she could personally receive the award.

“It made me want to do more because the government of the Philippines actually gave it to me. It’s like them saying you should do it more, because a lot of people appreciate whatever that is that you’re doing,” said Kirby on a press briefing last Wednesday.

Last October 2016, Kirby won the Best Music Video at the 6th International Film Festival Manhattan for her original song “Exist,” which is a song about a girl longing for her dream guy, composed by Jude Gitamondoc and Therese Marie Villarante, with arrangement by Anjelo Calinawan. The music video was directed by Kurt Fick and shot in Cebu City.

“When I first heard the song, I fell in love with it immediately. It has a classical Broadway feel since when I was asked what kind of songs do I want them written, I told them I want the classical broadway, like the Taylor Latte Boy,” she said.

Kirby, who was admittedly nervous as it was her first press conference in Cebu, said it was hard for her to convince her parents, Liberto and Shirley to

support her singing career.

“Dili ko iseryoso ni Nanay, she thought that it was just for fun. I have been joining competitions here in Cebu and Manila. And it was in the US when I told her that I can’t live without music and that I want to pursue it,” she said.

She added that her father was also very strict and was not supportive at first because he wanted her to focus on her studies.

“My father really wanted me to go to school first. He never took my singingcareer seriously… unlike my mother, who eventually did support me,” said Kirby.

According to Kirby, her mother Shirley loved dancing when she was a child but never got the chanceto pursue her passion thatis why she is giving her daughter the opportunity she never had.

With her beautiful voice, Kirby has used her talent to raise funds to help communities stricken by calamities and grief, including thevictims of the powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Bohol last October 2013 and also did a benefit concert for Bahay Aruga in Manila, to help children with cancer.

After receiving numerous awards at a young age, Kirby is only just starting. The 19-year-old singer said she plans to pursue a singing career in the Philippines.

“Hopefully, I can doanother song in the future, and I hope it’s in Bisaya na,” she said.

Kirby shot to fame after she was chosen by Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao to sing the Philippine national anthem during his fight against Timothy Bradley in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2012.

Since then, a lot of doors have opened for the young singer.