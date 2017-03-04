Fact-finding inquiry into sea collision done

THE Cebu Station of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has already completed its fact-finding inquiry into the collision between two vessels last February 18 in Mactan Channel.

Station commander Dionlett Ampil told Cebu Daily News that they already submitted the results of their investigation to their Central Visayas District Office, which will forward it to their central office in Manila.

“Our district office will forward the results to our central office. It is up to them what actions to take,” he said.

Ampil, however, refused to give details on the results of the fact-finding inquiry so as not to preempt the assessment of their district and central office.

Also included in the fact-finding inquiry are the statements of skippers Reniero Maurin of MV St. Braquiel of 2Go Shipping and Edgardo Binolinao of tugboat Matatag of Philmarine Service Corp. (PSC) and the marine protests of both ship captains.

Ampil said that Maurin and Binolinao are still under suspension and their vessels still need their clearance before they can sail back.

To recall, MV St. Braquiel hit the back and left portion of SMC Barge No. 8 pulled by PSC Matatag that was carrying empty cases and bottles of beer last February 18 at around 10 p.m. along the Mactan Channel.

The MV St. Braquiel from Ormoc City was about to dock in Pier 4 when it hit SMC Barge No. 8 from Iloilo City.

MV St. Braquiel was sailing at 6 knots when the incident took place, according to Engr. Angelito Salvio, the general manager of Supercat Fast Ferry Corporation. More than 20 passengers suffered injuries and were brought to the hospital for treatment. More than