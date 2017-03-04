Sharks, Bulldogs off to solid starts

THE Sharks and the Bulldogs got off to hot starts as they beat separate opponents at the start of the Elite Basketball Club-Cebu Season 8 last Friday night at the Visayan Glass Gym in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Jonathan Adlawan buried four three-pointers in the final two minutes to help the Sharks complete their comeback from a 19-point fourth quarter deficit and down the Eagles, 74-69.

Adlawan finished with 23 points, while Prince Malana had a double-double performance with 18 points and 17 rebounds.

Former MVP, Armando de Jesus led the Eagles with his 29 points and also had 13 rebounds.

In the other game, Third Uy fired a game-high 31 points in the Bulldogs’ 79-72 topping of the Stallions, 79-72.

Justin Lim contributed 14 markers, while James Savellon added 10.

Jojo Peralta, Marvin Plenos, and Gibson Galan led the losing team with their 22, 21, and 13 points, respectively.