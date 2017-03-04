Huskies set up title date with Broncos

THE championship match in the Elite Basketball Club-Toledo Season 1 has been set after the Huskies defeated the Bobcats, 107-101, last Friday night at the CEDC Multi-Purpose Gym in Toledo City, Cebu.

The victory allowed the Huskies to contend for the crown against the Broncos. The winner-take-all match will be played on Friday.

Four Huskies scored at least 20 points led by Jolou Entrampas’ 29. Rammy Labandero added 24 markers, while Arnel Genon and Paul Forsuelo scattered 22 and 20, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ismael Cañete paced the Bobcats with 33 points, Rain Piliotas and Reynan Baricar chipped in 24 and 23, respectively.