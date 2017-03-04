Magis Eagles gun for crown in 1st Hyundai Football Cup

AFTER racking three straight victories, host squad Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles shoot for the crown today in the 1st Hyundai Invitational Football Cup at the Fr. Julian Hernando Football Field in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Sporting a 3-0-0 (win-loss-draw) record—good for nine points, the Magis Eagles will take on PAREF Springdale School with a win or even just a draw will give them crown in the Under-15 league-type tournament.

Tournament format states that the team with the highest points will be declared champion. In case of tie, the winner-over-the-other rule will be applied.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHS-AdC started its campaign with a 1-0 win over University of San Carlos (USC) last Friday night.

The Magis Eagles hurled their first assignment yesterday by blasting the visiting Forza FC/Football Fanatics of Manila, 5-1.

SHS-AdC later snatched its third win by beating Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC), 3-1.

Christopher Osawa started the scoring for SHS-AdC fend at the five-minute mark before Ethan Deller scored his own goal two minutes later.

In the 49th minute, Osawa again found the back of the net that gave the Magis Eagles a commanding 3-0 lead.

DBTC got its lone goal from Yuan Rena in the final six minutes but failed to score again, allowing SHS-AdC to escape.

Before losing to the Magis Eagles, DBTC blanked PAREF Springdale, 5-0.

DBTC, which will be playing two games today, trails SHS-AdC in the standings with a 1-1-0 card, good for three points.

USC was still playing Forza FC/Football Fanatics as of this writing.