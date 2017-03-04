Search for article

Magis Eagles gun for crown in 1st Hyundai Football Cup

SHARES:

10:21 PM March 4th, 2017

Recommended
By: Rabboni Centino Borbon, March 4th, 2017 10:21 PM
A University of San Carlos player misses the ball and ends up hitting the head of his opponent from Forza FC/Football Fanatics in yesterday’s action of 1st Hyundai Football Cup. CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON

A University of San Carlos player misses the ball and ends up hitting the head of his opponent from Forza FC/Football Fanatics in yesterday’s action of 1st Hyundai Football Cup.
CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON

AFTER racking three straight victories, host squad Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles shoot for the crown today in the 1st Hyundai Invitational Football Cup at the Fr. Julian Hernando Football Field in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Sporting a 3-0-0 (win-loss-draw) record—good for nine points, the Magis Eagles will take on PAREF Springdale School with a win or even just a draw will give them crown in the Under-15 league-type tournament.

Tournament format states that the team with the highest points will be declared champion. In case of tie, the winner-over-the-other rule will be applied.

SHS-AdC started its campaign with a 1-0 win over University of San Carlos (USC) last Friday night.

The Magis Eagles hurled their first assignment yesterday by blasting the visiting Forza FC/Football Fanatics of Manila, 5-1.

SHS-AdC later snatched its third win by beating Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC), 3-1.

Christopher Osawa started the scoring for SHS-AdC fend at the five-minute mark before Ethan Deller scored his own goal two minutes later.

In the 49th minute, Osawa again found the back of the net that gave the Magis Eagles a commanding 3-0 lead.

DBTC got its lone goal from Yuan Rena in the final six minutes but failed to score again, allowing SHS-AdC to escape.

Before losing to the Magis Eagles, DBTC blanked PAREF Springdale, 5-0.

DBTC, which will be playing two games today, trails SHS-AdC in the standings with a 1-1-0 card, good for three points.

USC was still playing Forza FC/Football Fanatics as of this writing.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.