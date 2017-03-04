Two family men, two volunteers

Volunteerism in the eyes of a father and a grandfather

What drives people to do volunteer work despite the challenges it imposes on their family lives?

Darrold Jess Condiño, a 28-year-old volunteer of REACT-Masareal Group, said he was influenced to become a volunteer by his father and grandfather.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Siguro mao usab akong nadak-an nga kiniya sa pagtan-aw sa uban ug makatabang sa unsang matang nga naa namo. Maong naka-desisyon ko na motabang ug mogahin sa uban maong nag-volunteer ko (Maybe, I grew up with the attitude of helping others with whatever assistance we can give.

That is why I decided to become a volunteer),” Condiño said.

He also said that the feeling of fulfillment of helping others is also the reason for his being a volunteer.

“Murag ang fulfillment sa akong passion ug mission matubag kun aduna koy mahimo sa isig ka tawo na walay gipaabot nga sukli (The fulfillment for my passion and mission is only achieved when I get to help others without asking for anything in return),” Condiño said.

But helping others also entails sacrifice on the volunteers especially for Condiño, who cited the challenges of volunteer work now that he is raising a family.

Condiño got married three years ago; and he and his wife, Honey, who is also a volunteer, are blessed with a son.

“Lisod pud ni (volunteering). Kay at the same time kinahanglan pud ko mokayod og trabaho (Being a volunteer is difficult now because I also have to work),” Condiño said.

He said he had been a civic service volunteer for almost a decade now.

He joined REACT-Masareal Group after he graduated from college.

Condiño and Honey are part of REACT-Masareal Group, which is a nongovernment organization made up of volunteers.

REACT is also affiliated with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Condiño admitted that he had less time for volunteer work because he also had to raise his family.

As an information technology (IT) professional, his regular work requires him to travel abroad every now and then.

“Sa volunteerism wala man siguro’y gipili nga oras, level or unsay estado nimo sa kinabuhi. Kami tanan (in REACT) halos nagtrabaho, pero sa matag karon ug unya naa g’yud mi oras sa pagtigum ug bansay-bansay sa among grupo (In volunteerism, one cannot choose his time, level or what you are in life. All of us volunteers have work, but every now and then, we always spend time to train),” Condiño said.

Volunteer firefighter

Another volunteer, 50-year-old sari-sari store owner in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, went into volunteer work as a firefighter in the barangay because of his 10-year-old grandson.

Edgar Rosales said he became a volunteer firefighter four years ago after his grandson told him that he wanted to become a firefighter when he would grow up.

Rosales said he wanted to be an example to his grandson and so he volunteered.

Like Condiño, Rosales also said that the feeling of fulfillment after helping others is one of the joys of the volunteer work.

Despite the challenges they face, both Condiño and Rosales, who are both family men, admitted that being a volunteer will need one’s commitment.

Although they prioritize their family, both volunteers said they believe that being a volunteer is a lifetime commitment.

“Ang usa ka volunteer dapat naay commitment na sa panahon na gikinahanglan ang iyang presensya na makatubag siya sa panginahanglan.

Mamahimo nga managlahi ang prioridad apan maanaa ra gihapon ang kalidad sa pagtabang na way pagdumili (A volunteer should have commitment so that in times when they are needed to respond they can respond. We may have other priorities, but the quality and commitment to help should be there),” Condiño said.