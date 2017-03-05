Search for article

Grandfather accused of molesting granddaughters

SHARES:

03:01 PM March 5th, 2017

Recommended
By: Nestle L. Semilla, March 5th, 2017 03:01 PM
A 65-year-old grandfather is now detained at Guadalupe police station after he was accused of sexually abusing his two granddaughters, 6 and 8 years old, in Barangay Sapangdaku, Cebu City. | via Lito Tecson

A 65-year-old grandfather is now detained at Guadalupe police station after he was accused of sexually abusing his two granddaughters, 6 and 8 years old, in Barangay Sapangdaku, Cebu City. | via Lito Tecson

A grandfather is now detained at Guadalupe police station after he was accused of sexually abusing his two granddaughters, 6 and 8 years old, in a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

The father of the two girls reported the grandfather after he saw the old man molesting his 6-year-old daughter last Saturday night.

Police officers from Cebu City Police Station then arrested the 65-year-old man at his house in Barangay Sapangdaku around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

In an interview with the media, the grandfather admitted molesting the two girls because he was under the influence of liquor.

He claimed, however, that he did not penetrate the private parts of the girls.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.