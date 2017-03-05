Grandfather accused of molesting granddaughters

A grandfather is now detained at Guadalupe police station after he was accused of sexually abusing his two granddaughters, 6 and 8 years old, in a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

The father of the two girls reported the grandfather after he saw the old man molesting his 6-year-old daughter last Saturday night.

Police officers from Cebu City Police Station then arrested the 65-year-old man at his house in Barangay Sapangdaku around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

In an interview with the media, the grandfather admitted molesting the two girls because he was under the influence of liquor.

He claimed, however, that he did not penetrate the private parts of the girls.