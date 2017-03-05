MANDAUE RENOVATION PROJECT

Fountain back as city plaza attraction

By early May, a fountain and the monument of Mandaue’s most prominent personality, the late Court of Appeals Justice Sotero B. Cabahug, will be set back up as the main centerpieces of the newly renovated Mandaue City Plaza.

That is if the city government will hit the target completion schedule of the ongoing renovation project, which will also include a three-story multilevel parking lot and an amphitheater.

“We are doing our best to finish the project before the city fiesta (May 8). Mao naman lang ang trabahuon, kanang fountain ug ang monument ni Cabahug, kana na lang ang major nga trabahuon. Ang uban finishing touches na lang (The remaining major work to be done is the construction of the fountain and the monument of Cabahug. The rest of the work will be just finishing touches),” said Ma. Teresa Tibon, Mandaue City Engineering Office chief.

The Mandaue City Plaza’s renovation efforts began sometime in July last year.

Tibon said the renovation project, which is part of the city’s five-year Core Development Project, has an overall budget of P51.3 million where P32 million of the amount is for the construction of the three-story multilevel parking lot.

Tibon said they are set to demolish the dilapidated post office building beside the multilevel parking building and transform this area into a garden or a children’s playground to widen the space there.

At the moment, a portion of the road along P.J. Burgos Street fronting the Mandaue City Hall was closed pending the completion of the placement of the stamped concrete all over the city hall grounds, but this will be reopened for vehicle passage once the renovation is done, Tibon said.

The City Engineer’s Office will place more benches and movable plants on available spaces in front of the city hall to create a more relaxed and park-like appearance of the area.

“We plan to enhance the former look of the plaza and add a more modernized touch to it. The sidewalks (surrounding the plaza) before were only made up of plain concrete, but now, we are giving them a sort of antique look through stamped concrete,” Tibon said, adding that they would also bring back the amphitheater beside the area of the old post office building.

Meanwhile, the five vacant spaces measuring around 37.5 square meters each at the ground floor of the parking building will be developed into commercial spaces including a pasalubong center and a coffee shop. A visitors’ lounge will also be put there.

Tibon said that there will be more improvements that will be done on the city hall in the months to come.