TIGHT SECURITY

During last Thursday’s visit of President Rodrigo Duterte in Cordova town, security was so tight that no one was allowed to bring ballpens within the venue where the groundbreaking of the bridge project was held.

Somehow one of the guests brought her ballpen during the event.

The reporters had to record the event in their smart phones and write their news stories later in the day.

EXPLOITATIVE DRIVERS

During the recent transport strike, a broadcaster recounted in his daily program just how exploitative some habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers can be.

He said these drivers would overcharge South Korean passengers headed to the upland barangays.

If they happen to chance on a beautiful South Korean passenger, these drivers would tell them to get close and hug their waists tightly lest they be cited for violations by the traffic enforcers.

Wishing to avoid any trouble, these hapless South Korean girls do as they are told, even as they wince at the sweaty foul odor emanating from these drivers.

FIRST PRIORITIES

Some jeepney drivers avoided their fellow striking drivers to ply their routes during the transport strike.

These drivers had their dispatchers working overtime, inviting stranded commuters to board their jeepneys while keeping an eye out for striking drivers who may chastise them for not joining their protest.

While they sympathized with the protest, the drivers said they had to feed their families first.