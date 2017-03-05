Duno all set for US fight debut

FILIPINO fighter Romero Duno is all set for his United States debut on March 10 at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The Sanman Boxing Gym stalwart Duno (12W-1L-0D-11KOs) will be taking on the undefeated Mexican boxer Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (16W-0L-14 KOs) for the vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental lightweight title.

The fight will be aired on TV 5 on March 12.

“I’m ready to upset Gonzales. I will give all my best,” said Duno, who is trained by former Cebuano world champion Rodel Mayol.

Duno is now in the final phase of his training at the Wild Card Gym of top trainer Freddie Roach in Los Angeles, California.

As part of his training, Duno has been running in the mountains of Griffith Park, the same place where eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao trains for his fights.

Jim Claude Manangquil, chief executive officer of Sanman Promotions, and Dexter Tan, Sanman’s chief finance officer, will be flying to the US this week to support Duno.

Duno is coming off a second-round technical knockout win over Gabby Simpo at the Robinsons Mall Atrium in Gensan last Dec. 4.

Duno snatched the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council super featherweight title by scoring a second-round knockout win against Paiboon Lorkham last Sept. 10 in Tupi, South Cotabato.

Gonzales, on the other hand, scored three knockouts in his four fights last year.