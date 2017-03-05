Wenceslao loses to Japanese opponent via KO

THE bleeding continued for Rodel Wenceslao of Team Joeric Boxing as he lost to unbeaten Japanese fighter Hiroki Okada via a seventh-round knockout last Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

It was Wenceslao’s third straight defeat, pulling his record down to 11W-14L-1D-4KOs.

Okada stayed undefeated in 15 fights while increasing his knockout wins to 11.

The 23-year-old Wenceslao told Cebu Daily News he ran out of gas after nearly flooring Okada in the sixth of the eight-rounder welterweight division duel.

Wenceslao said he thought the referee was going to stop the fight after he pummeled Okada with hooks and uppercuts.

“I gave everything in the sixth round because I thought the referee will stop the fight. Okada was taking all my punches. He was wobbled and was not fighting back,” Wenceslao said.

The table was turned in the seventh as Okada charged back and went on to floor Wenceslao with body shots.

“It was a big mistake for me. I think I was reckless having thought I could finish him off in the sixth round. I was gassed out in the seventh round and could barely throw a punch,” Wenceslao added.

The referee counted Wenceslao out at the one-minute mark of the seventh.