Man accused of molesting 2 grandnieces is detained

A 65-YEAR-OLD man is detained at a Cebu City police station after he was accused of sexually molesting his two grandnieces aged 6 and 8 years old in a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

Police arrested and detained the man after the father, a nephew of the suspect, reported the incident to them.

According to the initial investigation of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) of the police station, the father chanced upon the suspect allegedly molesting his 6-year-old daughter at his uncle’s house.

The father told police that he and the suspect were having a drinking session after attending a relative’s wedding.

The suspect left but the victim asked money from his granduncle, who brought her to his house nearby to get the money.

When the child’s father asked where his daughter was, his neighbors told him that he went with his uncle. The father hurriedly went to the suspect’s house and found him molesting his daughter.

He said he was so angry but he did not hurt his uncle. He took his daughter home and reported the incident to the police.

The WCPD officer also said that the victim told them that the suspect allegedly molested her elder sister a few months ago.

The granduncle in an interview with reporters admitted molesting the two girls because he was drunk.

“Nahimo to nako tungod sa kahubog. Gikan man mi og kasal. Dili na man unta ko moinom pero ilaha man ko gipainom. Unya ang bata nangayo nako og kwarta, ako rasad gidala sa amoa kay nangayo og kwarta (I did what I did because I was drunk. We attended a wedding and I did not intend to drink but they invited me to. And the girl asked for money so I brought her with me to my house because she asked for money),” the suspect said.

The suspect, however, denied doing anything else other than touch the girls’ private parts.

The two victims underwent a medical check up on Sunday and the result would be available this week.

WCPD said that based on the account of the family, they could file two counts of rape against the granduncle.