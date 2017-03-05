EAGLES SOAR

SHS-AdC dominates 2017 Hyundai Invitational Football Cup

They came into the match needing just a draw to emerge champions but the Sacred Heart School- Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles (SHS-AdC) did more than that as they drubbed PAREF-Springdale School, 3-0, to rule the 2017 Hyundai Invitational Football Cup yesterday at the Fr. Julian Hernando Football Field in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

The Magis Eagles completed a perfect campaign, winning all their assignments for a 4-0-0- (win-loss-draw) record — good for a league-best 12 points.

SHS-AdC controlled the pace early as Jacob Braun, the Eagles’ right midfield wingman, led an aggressive offensive attack that had PAREF Springdale scrambling in the defensive end.

Then in the dying moments of the first half, Ethan Deller found the back of the net with a long free-kick in the 29th, giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Christian Lumapas scored the second goal from the right wing in the 32nd minute before Yoshiki Yamaguchi converted his long strike two minutes later that practically iced the home team’s win.

Deller was later named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Finishing at second was Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC), which tallied nine points after ending with three wins and one loss in the Under-15 league-type tournament.

Early in the day, DBTC defeated the University of San Carlos, 4-0, before annihilating Manila-based club Forza FC/Futbol Fanatics, 4-1.

Futbol Fanatics logged its lone win in the tournament by nipping PAREF Springdale, 3-2.

USC finished second runner-up with a 1-1-2 record, which was equivalent to four points.

The visiting Forza FC/Futbol Fanatics was the third runner-up with three points on a 1-0-3 slate.

PAREF Springdale wound up last with 1 point with 0-1-3 card.