120 arrested as police drug operations resume

TWO days after the police resumed their anti-illegal drug operations, at least 120 individuals were arrested in Metro Cebu, 54 of them for drugs.

Last night, the Cebu City Police Office conducted a “one time big time” operation involving all 11 police stations in the city dubbed Oplan: Pokemon, and arrested 97 individuals, 31 of them for illegal drugs, the rest for illegal gambling and illegal possession of firearms.

The San Nicolas Police Station had the most number of arrested drug suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities were able to confiscate 41 small and medium sachets of shabu valued at P137,000. They also confiscated 158 video karera and moli-moli machines used for illegal gambling.

A policeman from the Talamban Police Station, PO2 Junriel Boniel, was wounded in the hand after one of the suspects allegedly resisted arrest.

Boniel and his fellow policemen were able to disarm the suspect, identified as Rocel Bathan in Barangay Pulangbato.

Two women were among the 97 arrested during the simultaneous raids by the Cebu City police.

Talisay City

In Talisay City, seven persons were arrested in Barangay Tangke. Police seized medium sachets of illegal drugs.

In an official statement, Talisay Police Station chief, Supt. Emerson Dante said they conducted a “one time big time” operation after learning of the presence of several drug personalities who had pending warrants of arrest due to drug cases filed against them before President Rodrigo Duterte stopped the police from conducting anti-drug operations.

The operation last Saturday resulted to the arrest of Jovannie Napalla, by virtue of warrant of arrest for violation of Section 5 Article II of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Other alleged drug personalities arrested during the operation were Cris John Soronio, Wilmar Ayke, Robert Mabanag, Reynaldo Carsano, Joselito Cabanero, Virginia Candido.

Seized from the suspects were 22 medium sachets of illegal drugs valued at P94,400.

Mandaue City

In Mandaue City 10 persons were arrested in separate police operations yesterday.

Operatives of the Canduman Police Station led by Chief Insp. Aldrin Villacampa arrested a certain Levie Requilme, 35, during a buy bust operation. Seized from him were six small sachets of shabu.

Centro Police Station operatives led by Senior Insp. Jamelito Marquez arrested another person in a buy bust and confiscated from him 20 small sachets of shabu and a .38 caliber revolver with three bullets.

The suspect, Leonardo Manatad, could not produce papers for his firearm.

Another buy bust operation conducted by the Opao Police Station led by Chief Insp. Wilbert Parilla led to the arrest of Rod Pochulo Pedrano. Two small packets of shabu were taken from him.

Meanwhile, five persons were arrested by the Basak Police Station, also during a buy bust operation in Dasco Road, Zone Mongos, in Barangay Paknaan.

The subject, Pastor Andales, was able to run to his house where four other persons were doing a pot session.

They were identified as Christian Leo Mendoza, Arnold Amistad, Richard Senerpida and Pilmilo Pacanza.

Another person was arrested by the City Intelligence Branch of the Mandaue Police. He was identified as Marco Tan. Thirty-six small packets of shabu valued at P10,800 were confiscated from him.

While the Subangdaku Police Station arrested Kenneth Jun Soriano in a buy bust operation, which yielded three small sachets of shabu.

Cebu City

In Cebu City, one was arrested in a buy bust operation while two others were arrested during a shabu-sniffing session.

In a joint operation conducted by the San Nicolas Police Station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), Rolando Capuno, 55, was arrested after the police successfully bought shabu from him.

Seized from Capuno were three small packs of shabu with an estimated street value of P1,400.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Senior Supt. Joel Doria said that all their operations now are in close coordination with PDEA 7, which is still the lead agency in the war on drugs.

Doria said all police stations have a drug enforcement unit (DEU), which focuses solely on drug operations.