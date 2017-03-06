Rotary Club of Metro Mandaue organizes first ever quiz show

WITH the goal to inspire and spread awareness to the public especially the youth, Rotary Club of Metro Mandaue (RCMM) 2006 organized their first ever quiz show.

Dubbed as the Rotary Minds: The Mind Quiz Show 2017, the event was a project of Rotary Club of Metro Mandaue (RCMM) 2006, Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.(RAFI), Department of Education (DepEd) Mandaue City Division and Mandaue City Government.

It gathered 100 participants coming from 25 secondary schools from public and private institutions. Each school had representatives from Grade 7, Grade 8, Grade 9 and Grade 10 forming a team.

Five schools heed to the top as the event was commenced at Mandaue City Sports Complex on February 23.

Mandaue City Science High School (MCSHS) bagged the first prize with students Lalaine Torrenueva, Christian Dignadice, Jose Patrick Edward Espinosa and Zakk Yngwie Mayol.

“The Rotary had inspired me that serving the community is not about yourself and the things you gain from helping but to the act of extending your hand to others with your heart on it,” said Lalaine Torrenueva, 15, grade 8 student.

Torrenueva expressed that they were honored to be representing their school and being able to bring home the bacon.

Other four winners the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School-Day (MCCNHS) at second place, Mandaue City School For the Arts (MCSFA)ranked third place, Tabok National High School (TNHS) at the fourth spot and Banilad National High School(BNHS)at fifth.

The first placer received the perpetual trophy which will be passed on to the next batch of champions. Winners received cash prizes, medals, certificates and trophies.

“We are looking forward to more years of the Rotary Minds: The Mind Quiz Show and have it province wide event or regional wide event,” said Isaias Iziel A. Culanag, Jr., RCMM 2006 President.

Catch more of RCMM 2006 events at:www.facebook.com/Rotary-Club-of-Metro-Mandaue-2006. /Verona Ann A. Entoma