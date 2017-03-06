DOH-7 joins nationwide call for justice for the slain doctor

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) joined the nationwide call to seek justice for the slain doctor in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte last week.

More than a hundred employees of DOH-7 started to wear black armbands on Monday morning to protest the killing of and to seek justice for Dr. Dreyfuss Perlas.

DOH-7 Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas said that what happened to Dr. Perlas has saddened him since he has known the slain doctor when he started serving in Lanao del Norte in 2012.

“After he graduated, he then worked for the public health even if he’s assigned to areas that are difficult to reach,” Dr. Bernadas told reporters.

Dr. Perlas was deployed in Lanao del Norte under the government’s Doctors to the Barrio program.

He was shot by an unknown assailant in Kapatagan while he was traveling to Barangay Maranding in Lala town from his station in the town of Sapad.

Dr. Dreyfuss Perlas was a native of Aklan.

DOH has also given him posthumous “Bayani ng Kalusugan” award for his contribution for the universal health care in the country.