Fighting illiteracy with iLibrary

THERE’S always a fun way for kids to learn, either through books, music, the arts or the wide archives of information housed on the Internet.

However, not all kids have access to good books, materials to propel their creativity through art and music. Worse, some have never laid their hands on a computer, a reality in some rural areas where technology hasn’t reached yet.

iLearners Inc., a non-profit organization based in Cebu, is trying to change this narrative, as they aim to eliminate rural illiteracy with its tailored programs since 2007.

And to celebrate their 10th anniversary, iLearners is bringing the concept of multimedia library, starting with Lunas Elementary School, located in the mountain barangay of Carcar City.

“It will surely boost the students’ interest to learn and arouse their creativity. I am excited for the completion of the first multimedia library to be installed in Lunas Elementary School before the year ends,” said Andrew “Doyzkie” Buenaviaje, president and founder of iLearners Inc. during the iLibrary launch held at Montebello Villa Hotel last March 4.

The iLibrary is a multimedia library, which incorporates three shelves of books, an art section, two computer units, and an audio visual set for a music station.

“It’s like the multimedia library in Singapore, it’s just in small scale. During a visit, I saw how kids became very interested in learning new things through art and music, not just in books,” added Buenaviaje.

During iLibrary launch, Montebello Villa Hotel donated a music station in support to the cause.

“We believe in iLearners’ advocacy which aims to eradicate illiteracy in the grassroots level. Supporting iLearners would mean supporting literacy since they do not give something that only lasts for a day or two,” said Luis Martin Alvarez, general manager of Montebello Villa Hotel.

For 10 years, iLearners has been tailoring programs fit for their beneficiary schools located in Lunas, Kaluangan II and Caohagan Elementary School in Carcar City, and Asturias and Caohagan Island Mactan.