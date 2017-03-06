MOVIE SPOILERS

SILOY’S pal was about to watch the comic book superhero film “Logan” when a pair of moviegoers passed by and spoiled the ending for him.

The moviegoers had just watched the film when they met their parents who were about to watch the movie, and they discussed the ending, spoiling the surprise to anyone within earshot.

While Siloy’s pal already read the film’s plot in Wikipedia, he wished the moviegoers would have kept the plot details to themselves and just said if it was good or not.

RUDE CABBIE

A female passenger told a taxi driver to drop her off along Jones Avenue in Cebu City.

But the taxi driver refused, telling the passenger to get out of his vehicle right smack into the middle of heavy traffic.

Rather than argue with him, the female commuter got out but slammed the door on her way out. Fortunately for her, another taxi with a friendlier driver was nearby.

PEDESTRIAN ON THE LOOSE

On the other side of the road, a man nearly got hit by a motorist after he tried to cross the road despite the traffic light flashing green, which meant all vehicles are cleared to go.

The irate driver shouted at him, “Driver ra ba pirmi pasanginlan (the drivers always get blamed)!” to which the pedestrian replied with a smirk and a middle-finger salute.

The driver’s teenage son who rode with him then responded by throwing a half-filled water bottle at him and flashed his own middle-finger salute, drawing dagger looks from the drenched pedestrian.