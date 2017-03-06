Bystander mauls robbery suspect in Mandaue City

A 29-year old robbery suspect was brought to the hospital after he was mauled by bystanders who chased him after he took a woman’s mobile phone at gunpoint past 9:00 a.m. on Monday at Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

Jerry Cañete, a resident of Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, sustained cuts and bruises in the face and body.

Maria Corazon Velarde, 31, of Barangay Banilad shouted for help when Cañete, who waylaid on her at an alley, pointed a gun at her and forcibly took her mobile phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her shouts alerted the bystanders prompting Cañete to throw the phone to the ground and hurriedly left on a bicycle but the bystanders chased him with their motorcycles.

Cañete tried to aim his gun at the bystanders who were pursuing him and even teased them to go after him.

Policemen from Mandaue City Police Station later came. Guided by the bystanders, they reached Barangay Mantuyong where they spotted Cañete entering a house and captured him.

Police recovered from Cañete a .38 revolver with four (4) live bullets.

He was later turned over to Mabolo Police Station in Cebu City.