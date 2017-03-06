AirAsia launches four domestic flights from Cebu

Just in time for the summer season, low-cost carrier AirAsia on Monday introduced direct flights from Cebu to Davao, Palawan, and Boracay via Caticlan.

Starting April 22, AirAsia will fly from Cebu to Boracay and Palawan daily while flights to Davao are scheduled twice daily.

“It’s an exciting time to visit Cebu this summer season and connect to various island destinations in Boracay, Palawan, and Davao with AirAsia’s awesome connectivity and low fares,” said Captain Dexter Comendador, Philippines AirAsia chief executive officer.

From Davao, AirAsia will also fly to Boracay and Palawan three times weekly as well as to Clark four times werkly.

All-in promo fares for as low as P398 are available now for travel period between April 22 to August 31, 2017.

The airline introduced flights from Cebu to Singapore and Taipei in November last year.

It also increased the frequency of its Cebu-Kuala Lumpur flights from three times to four times weekly as part of its commitment to boost tourism in southern Philippines.

AirAsia also services the Cebu-Incheon route.

“With our newest routes, AirAsia would like to provide much-needed connections and tap into underserved markets, grow it, as there is definitely great tourism and business potentials in Visayas and Mindanao,” said Comendador.