Digong’s trusted man in Cebu



Political observers are still talking about last week’s inaugural of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) in Dapitan-Pilipog Area, Cordova, a high-profile event attended by President Rodrigo Duterte, local politicians, businessmen and major investors led by Manny V. Pangilinan of Metro Pacific Development Corp. and Metro Pacific Investment Corp. and top echelon of Metro Pacific Tollways Dev’t Corp.

The P28-billion public-private partnership (PPP) project which is scheduled to begin in July this year will generate 5,000 jobs not to mention huge and boundless business opportunities not only for the local but also for the national economy. CCLEX will be completed three years from now.

The President, who loves to tease, mentioned in his speech that he approved the PPP project by way of showing his gratitude to the people of Cebu for giving him an astounding majority in the 2016 presidential elections. He laced this part of his with plenty of jokes and the audience lapped it up.

The Chief Executive also emphasized his resolve in continuing the current campaign against illegal drugs, saying there will be more killings to come (“Marami pang patayan”). He attacked priests and bishops who are opposed to the brutal war. The profanity-laden part of his speech became the staple of the early evening news last Thursday.

I was watching the live coverage on CNN Philippines, and except for some people, almost all the local politicians and businessmen who attended the event had an expressionless look on their faces when the President hurled expletives in Bisaya against the Catholic clergy.

I had the occasion to ask Cebu Archbishop Jose S. Palma about Digong’s tirades against the church last Friday during the graduation rites of the drug rehabilitation and recovery program called SuGod in Liloan town. The Archbishop was there to celebrate Mass and attend the graduation rites of some 45 recovering drug dependents who completed the 10-day program.

In the ensuing interview with news reporters, someone asked if the President needed to be invited in similar ceremonies in the future to show that drug dependents can still turn around if they are helped and guided through programs such as SuGod’s. The Cebu Archbishop said the Office of the President knows about the drug rehab programs in Cebu, but it’s really up to him if he wants to see how the program works.

Another interesting point in the presidential speech which had media colleagues sift through in the perspective of local politics was President Digong’s comment on the rift between Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino. Digong heaped praises on Dino for helping him in the 2016 presidential elections at a time when nobody believed in him except the businessman.

I recall that Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña had mentioned having mobilized supporters to back Duterte in the May 2016 national elections, but since the President acknowledged only Dino as the one who really helped him on the ground, I think the President has made it clear who is his trusted man in Cebu.

In the past, newly elected presidents would lean on local political chieftains even if they supported a rival candidate for expedience. This is not surprising because local political squabbles are parochial and the local incumbents have grassroots organization which can be mobilized to maintain and defend the national political leadership. Why would a sitting President tap a private supporter who, even if he has an official title, would still have limited access to state resources?

Still, this conventional wisdom will be tested in the days to come. I think we will be seeing significant changes because the President is known to count on loyalty when choosing people.

The local political landscape becomes even more interesting in light of former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama’s failure to speak with President Duterte during the CCLEX inaugural. As we know, the President has tagged Mike in many instances as a protector of drug lords in Cebu. Mike coursed his pleas through channels like Michael Dino and Presidential Legislative Liaison Ade Sitoy but to no avail.

It’s an impossible situation for Mike because even if there are no cases filed against him, the fact that he’s being tainted by no less than the President would be like a millstone around his neck and could mean an uphill comeback in 2019.