Open dumping in Lapu village

OFFICIALS of Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City were ordered to clear the garbage at Santa Lucia following complaints from residents there.

Boy Padilla, chief of Lapu-Lapu City Hall’s City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), said they sent personnel to the area after learning of an elderly woman’s complaint in a radio interview.

He said they met with Punta Engaño officials about proper disposal of their garbage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Padilla said the barangay can be cited for violation of Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act for allowing the open dumping of garbage in Santa Lucia.

Padilla said they had enough problems dealing with the open dumping in Barangay Mactan and the dump truck ban imposed in Mandaue City that restricts the movement of garbage trucks headed to Consolacion town.

Padilla said Lapu-Lapu City collects 110 tons of garbage each day, and 70 to 80 tons of the garbage go to a private landfill facility in Consolacion town.

The city pays P25 million per quarter to the private garbage haulers.

Padilla said the city plans to add one more private garbage hauler.