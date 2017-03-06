Ateneo de Cebu remains unbeaten

THE SACRED Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu grabbed the top spot in group B after they beat Don Bosco-A, 46-39, in the Under-16 category of the Casino Active Cebu Youth Basketball League last weekend at the Sisters of Mary School Girlstown in Talisay City.

The victory gave the boys in blue a clean 4-0 (win-loss) mark, while handing Don Bosco its first loss of the tournament.

In other games, the University of San Carlos North evened up their record at 2-2 after they defeated Abellana, 59-52. Abellana remained without a single win in four tries.

ADVERTISEMENT

In group A action, guest team Ormoc swept all four of its games last weekend starting with a 63-47 rout of USC-South followed by a 71-50 win over the University of the Visayas. Then, Ormoc trounced Southwestern University-Phinma, 82-37, before completing a successful weekend with a 76-35 victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

Ormoc also had the same kind of success in the Under-13 class as they eased past Talisay, 52-34, and then edged the University of San Jose-Recoletos, 42-36, for its second win in as many matches.

USJ-R bounced back with a 32-30 squeaker over Talisay to get its first win.

In the Under-11 category, UV lords over group A with a pair of wins last weekend. UV toppled CIC-Mandaue, 40-22, and then creamed SCSIT, 38-31, to hike its record up to 4-1. Don Bosco is close behind at 3-1 after they blasted SCSIT, 23-15.