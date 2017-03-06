Search for article

Panthers take down Wolves

10:58 PM March 6th, 2017

By: Rabboni Centino Borbon, March 6th, 2017 10:58 PM

THE DEFENDING title holders Panthers showed what a heart of champion is all about as they nipped the Wolves, 62-60, in the Elite Basketball Club – Cebu season 8 Sunday night at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The Panthers showed their resilience in a what has been a tightly fought finals rematch from last season as flashy guard Neil Buot hit a clutch trey in the dying moments to ice the game.

Rorie Paspie led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points while Stephen Sanchez logged 12. Buot had 11 markers.

The Wolves were paced by Sarge Pena with 17 points while Jax Bautista and Dexter Cabasan chipped in 12 and 10, respectively.

