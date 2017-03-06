Carzano wins First M’lanilla Mayor’s Cup chess

SECOND seed Johnny Carzano scored 6.5 points in seven rounds to emerge the inaugural champion of the First Minglanilla Mayor’s Cup Chess Tournament at the Minglanilla Sports Complex in the Municipality of Minglanilla, south Cebu.

Carzano defeated Lloyd Sy in the final round to cap his dominating victory in the tournament where he also beat Solon Bagahilog, Ronald Abarlas, Naureen Bagano, Bobby Quiros and Nic Cuizon.

The only dent in Carzano record came in the sixth round where he settled with a draw against eventual sixth placer Jave Peteros.

Bobby Quiros finished second with 6.0 points while Martin Kwan rounded off the top three with 5.5 points.

The fourth to ninth placers who all scored 5.5 points but were ranked according to their tie break points were Sy, Cuizon, Peteros, Hector Villamora, Marianito Abad and George Villasencio, respectively.

Cash prizes as well as trophies were given to the winning wood pushers.

Organized by the Minglanilla Chess Club, Inc. in association with the Minglanilla LGU led by Mayor Elanito Peña, the 7-round Swiss system competition featured class-B players or those with an NCFP (National Chess Federation of the Philippines) rating of 2,000 and below.