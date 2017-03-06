Photos of sea urchins trending on Facebook

PHOTOS of abundant sea urchin posted in Facebook made a buzz online.

The Mugstoria Facebook page showing photos of sea urchins gathering together in large numbers in the eight coastal barangays of Badian, particularly in Bato, Lambug, Banhigan, Poblacion, Zaragosa, Malhiao, Manduyong and Bugas, earned 20,000 likes and 7,304 shares as of 7 p.m. yesterday. The photos were credited to a certain Ryan Christian Grey.

Director Allan Poquita of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) said that sea urchins are usually seen together in an area when the weather is warm or during summer time or because of the presence of food. Sea urchins eat algae from corals and rocks.

Donald Villarin, tourism officer of Badian, said the presence of sea urchins will not affect tourism industry in the town as these can be found 50 meters away from the shorelines.

Villarin said sea urchins or (tuyom) can be served as viands, such as tihi-tihi, tuyom guisado, tortang tuyom with egg, bola-bolang tuyom, adobong tuyon and inun-unan nga tuyom. Villarin said some tourists from Moalboal would go to Badian to buy sea urchin at P5 each.