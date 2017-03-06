Man dies of snake bite in Bogo; another arrested after foiled robbery attempt

A 53-year-old man died after being bitten by a venomous snake in a remote barangay of Guadalupe in Bogo City, northern Cebu around 3 p.m. last Sunday.

Virgilio Ypil, married, was celebrating his birthday on the day he was bitten.

PO1 Alexis Camelo Villacrusis of Bogo City Police Station said the victim was allegedly drunk when one of his neighbors who happened to be a visitor brought a snake. Ypil allegedly made fun of the snake when he was bitten at his hand.

Ypil was immediately brought by his relatives to Verallo Hospital in Bogo City, but around 7 p.m., he died.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old robbery suspect was arrested by the police after he held a woman at gunpoint then took her mobile phone in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, yesterday at around 9 a.m.

Jerry Cañete of Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, was arrested by the Mandaue policemen at a house in Barangay Mantuyong through the help of some bystanders.

He was later turned over to Mabolo Police Station in Cebu City which has jurisdiction over the incident.

Cañete allegedly caught the attention of bystanders when his victim, Maria Corazon Velarde, 31, of Barangay Banilad, shouted for help.

Cañete threw the phone and hurriedly left on a bicycle, but the bystanders chased him but could not get near him as Cañete was armed with a gun.

The bystanders just followed Cañete until they reached Barangay Mantuyong and saw Cañete entering a house.

The Mandaue policemen later arrived and arrested Cañete with the help of bystanders.

Recovered from the suspect was a .38 revolver with four live ammunitions.