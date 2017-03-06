DOH-7 joins call for justice for slain doctor

More than a hundred employees of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) wore black armbands yesterday to protest the killing Dr. Dreyfuss Perlas.

DOH-7 Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas said they joined the nationwide call for justice for Perlas, who was killed by an unknown assailant in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte last week.

“After graduation, Perlas worked for the public health even if he was assigned in far-flung areas,” Dr. Bernadas told reporters.

Bernadas was saddened by the death of Perlas since he has known the latter when they both worked in Lanao del Norte in 2012.

Dr. Perlas, a native of Aklan, Panay Island, was assigned in Lanao del Norte under the government’s Doctors to the Barrio program. He was shot dead in Kapatagan while traveling from his station in Sapad town to Barangay Maranding in Lala town.

Dr. Bernadas said they will continue wearing the black armbands until such time when they receive orders from their central office to stop.

The DOH also gave Dr. Perlas a “Bayani ng Kalusugan” posthumous award for his contributions to universal health care in the country.

“The public needs to know what kind of sacrifice he has done for the country. Hopefully, justice will be served and the suspects behind the killing will be punished,” he added.

Bernadas urged the local government units (LGUs) to provide security to the doctors especially those who are assigned in areas that are at risk.

“Aside from security, we also urged them to take care of their doctors and provide them good atmosphere,” he added.