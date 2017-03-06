Search for article

Serge O to undergo surgery

March 6th, 2017

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña yesterday revealed that his brother, former senator Sergio “Serge” Osmeña III, will be undergoing an operation in Singapore.

The mayor refused to give details of the surgery except to say that Serge’s condition was “not life threatening”. He will be leaving for Singapore today to accompany his brother.

“I’ll just keep him company when I go there,” he told reporters in a press conference on Monday. His wife, Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmeña, and their son, Miguel, will be traveling with him.

Serge, 73, sought reelection during the 2016 polls but lost.

After Singapore, the mayor said he will proceed to Bangkok, Thailand for a short vacation.

“I’ve been looking at many different things. No, nothing official. I just have to see Bangkok, one of the most progressive cities,” the mayor added.
While the mayor will be out of the country for six days, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella will be the acting mayor.

