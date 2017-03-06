15 inmates shipped to Bilibid prison

TO decongest the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC), 15 insular prisoners, all male, will be shipped off to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa next Tuesday, March 14.

CPDRC officer-in-charge Bobby Legaspi said that among those that will be transferred is Lito Granada, considered as the “bosyo” or the “mayor of the mayors” among the inmates inside the facility.

Granada was committed to the CPDRC in 2001 after he was convicted of rape and meted a penalty of reclusion perpetua.

According to CPDRC administration officer Rey Ignatius Ruiz, the other prisoners that will be shipped off were convicted of rape, murder, drug-related charges, arson and illegal possession of firearms.

In August last year, the CPDRC stopped accepting new inmates because of overpopulation inside the facility, which at that time, totaled to 3,012 inmates, far surpassing its capacity of 1,500 inmates.

At present, CPDRC has 2,574 inmates, where 2,585 are males and 169 are females.