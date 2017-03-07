Search for article

CEC Bubble Run set March 18

12:15 PM March 7th, 2017

By: Glendale G. Rosal, March 7th, 2017 12:15 PM
(CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)

Run organizers pose for a photo after the press conference on Tuesday morning. From left: fun run chairman Hope Go, assistant director Johnny Lee Sy principal and assistant director Dr. Sotero Cabanes, Parents and Teachers Association president and overall chairman Maeann Veloso and race organizer Kenneth Casquejo. (CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)

THE Cebu Eastern College (CEC) will be holding its first-ever fun run dubbed as “CEC Bubble Run” slated March 18 at the Sumilon Road in Cebu Business Park.

The event is part of the school’s annual Family Day celebration.

The event is spearheaded by the CEC Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) led by its president Mae Ann Veloso.

To launch the event, a press conference was held earlier at the CEC Magallanes Campus. It was attended by Veloso, CEC school principal Dr. Sotero Cabanes, fun run chairman Hope Go, race director Kenneth Casquejo of Iconic Running and CEC Assistant Director Johnny Lee Sy.

The run will have the 5-kilometer open, 3k open, 3k CEC family and 1k kiddies categories.

As an added treat, a bubble shower will be stationed at the finish line.

To register, one may contact mobile numbers: 09178207576 and 09423769820.

