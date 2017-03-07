CEC Bubble Run set March 18

THE Cebu Eastern College (CEC) will be holding its first-ever fun run dubbed as “CEC Bubble Run” slated March 18 at the Sumilon Road in Cebu Business Park.

The event is part of the school’s annual Family Day celebration.

The event is spearheaded by the CEC Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) led by its president Mae Ann Veloso.

To launch the event, a press conference was held earlier at the CEC Magallanes Campus. It was attended by Veloso, CEC school principal Dr. Sotero Cabanes, fun run chairman Hope Go, race director Kenneth Casquejo of Iconic Running and CEC Assistant Director Johnny Lee Sy.

The run will have the 5-kilometer open, 3k open, 3k CEC family and 1k kiddies categories.

As an added treat, a bubble shower will be stationed at the finish line.

To register, one may contact mobile numbers: 09178207576 and 09423769820.