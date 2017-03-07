Customs seize ‘counterfeit’ cigarettes

CEBU CITY—The Bureau of Customs seized two 40-footer container vans which contained Mighty cigarettes that were believed to be counterfeit at the Pier 4 here on Tuesday noon.

The vans were unloaded from MV Don Alberto Sr. of Gothong Southern Shipping Lines, which arrived in Cebu City last Sunday from Manila via Tacloban City, Leyte.

Neil Estrella, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) director, along with Bureau of Internal Reveue (BIR) opened ing of one box, which contained ‘Mighty’ cigarette brand together with personnel from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Estrella told reporters on Tuesday that these cigarette boxes were believed to be part of the shipment of fake Mighty cigarettes where part of it was seized in an operation in Pampanga last week.

“BOC is receiving reports that some of the products that were not seized in Pampanga were sent to different areas and warehouses in the country,” he said.

The seized cigarettes in Cebu would be turned over to the BIR office in Cebu for an inventory.

Estrella said they were still checking the documents to identify the consignee and the market value of the shipment seized in Cebu.

Different operations were done last week in General Santos City and San Simon in Pampanga where the BOC and BIR seized 11,044 master cases of Mighty cigarettes worth P215 million in General Santos City and 62,200 master cases worth P1.98 billion in Pampanga.