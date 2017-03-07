Bo’s Coffee opens branch at Island Central Mactan

Your Homegrown Brew, Bo’s Coffee, opened its 91st outlet at Island Central Mactan (ICM) IT Complex on February 21 to cater to the increasing number of coffee lovers in the area.

“There has been a growing demand to open more cafes so we selected ICM, which is strategically located at the heart of Mactan, to address those needs,” said Coochy Mamaclay, Bo’s Coffee VP for Brand & Marketing.

Bo’s Coffee provides students, friends, and families a cozy nook to study, bond, and share stories; with a feel-at-home atmosphere and a cup of their favorite local brew to complete the Bo’s Coffee experience.

“Bo’s Coffee partners, our service staff, have taken an oath – a ‘panata’ – to give their best to our customers. Once their orders are made, our partners don’t call their attention but approach and serve them with a smile,” Mamaclay explained. “This is how we Filipinos take care of our guests.”

Integrating the finest local artistry and craft into their interiors, Bo’s Coffee features world-class decors and furnishings from renowned names like Kenneth Cobonpue and ANTHILL Fabric Gallery.

“Each coffee shop serves as a window and platform for our homegrown partners, whose quality products may be unfamiliar to some. Among them are Tsaa Laya, Bayani Brew (iced tea and beverages), and Theo and Philo (chocolates).”

“In our vow to share the great Philippine coffee experience, every cup you sip also nurtures and cultivates social enterprises and builds communities, a commitment and advocacy we take seriously,” she explained.

Now on it’s soft opening, watch out for Bo’s Coffee – ICM’s Grand Opening on March 10. The first 100 in line will receive exciting surprises and freebies. The first customer in line will receive one cup of coffee per day for the whole year. For updates, follow them on Facebook: Bo’s Coffee or Twitter/Instagram: @boscoffee.