Massage therapist arrested for allegedly harassing Korean tourist

A 32-year old massage therapist was arrested by police on Monday in his home in Mandaue City after a female Korean guest accused him of sexual harassment.

Reil Mark Dela Peña, who works at a massage parlor located in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, was arrested by Lapu-Lapu City police after a female Korean tourist, who availed of their massage service, reported him to the police for allegedly inserting his finger into her private part.

PO3 Emerson Nuñez, desk officer of Marigondon Police Station, said that while the victim was lying on the massage bed past 10:00 in the evening on Sunday, the masseur allegedly inserted his finger into her private part. She shouted for help prompting the suspect to immediately leave.

The victim reported the incident to the police who then conducted a follow-up operation to arrest Dela Peña. He was caught in his home in Mandaue City the following day.

The victim, who is scheduled to fly back to South Korea today, however said she is no longer filing for a case against the suspect.

She instead requested to meet him at the Lapu-Lapu Police Station where she slapped him repeatedly.