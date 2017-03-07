MAO BA

The city councilors who were rumored to leave their once dominant party for the administration party resorted to joking about it to reporters.

At one event, one of these councilors went inside the session hall and was greeted by a councilor from the other party who jokingly asked him, “When man ta magka-uban, bay (When will we be together, pal)?”

The councilor replied, “Ayaw ana, bay. Ma-chismis na pud ta ana (Don’t be like that pal. We may become the subject of gossip).”

GIRL WATCHING

This city official gets excited when he sees beautiful ladies during events and activities.

In one program, he was very quick to take a photo with a former beauty queen who was recognized during the program.

In another event, he paid more attention to the TV host who anchored the program that was graced by President Rodrigo Duterte.

In both instances, the official posted their photos on his Facebook account.

NO PROBLEM

A group of hungry friends went to a Japanese restaurant that sells unlimited Japanese food.

The waitress took their orders and reminded them thrice that leftovers will be charged P100 per plate.

“You don’t have to worry about leftovers. That is definitely not a problem,” one of them said and the rest laughed.

The waitress had doubts but shook her head, being okay with whatever they said.