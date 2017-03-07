‘Rumble sa Masbate’ today

OMEGA Pro Sports International’s (OPSI) busy March starts today with the staging of “Rumble sa Masbate” boxing extravaganza in Cawayan, Masbate.

The main event will pit Jhaleel Payao (14W-1L-8KOs) of the Omega Boxing Gym and Jason Tinampay (8W-3L-1D-7KOs) of Bohol. The two fighters will contend for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation bantamweight belt. Facing off in the supporting main event are Jimboy Haya (9W-3L-2D- 6KOs), also from Omega Boxing Gym, and General Santos’ Ken Jordan (4W-0L-1D-4KOs).

After today’s event in Masbate, OPSI will have one of its top fighters compete abroad as Kenny Demecillo will gun for the WBO Oriental bantamweight title against Mark Anthony Geraldo on March at the in Hong Kong Convention and Exhbition Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demecillo (12W-3L-2D-7KOs) faces a tough test against the veteran Geraldo, who sports a 33W-7L-3D-15KOs card.

On March 18, OPSI’s fourth installment of “Who’s Next?” Pro Boxing Series will take place at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. The card will be headlined by undefeated fighters Jhack Tepora and Christian Araneta, who will take on separate Indonesian opponents.

Tepora who is undefeated in 19 fights with 14 Knockout wins will try defend his WBO junior featherweight title against Yon Armed (14W-7L-0D-6KOs), while Araneta will battle Demsi Manufoe (11W-6L-0D-8KOs) for the vacant WBO Oriental junior flyweight title.