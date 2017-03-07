Mandaue gov’t starts clearing of illegal stalls

THE Mandaue City government has started clearing the around 600 illegally built market stalls along Ceniza, P.J. Burgos and P. Gomez Streets in Barangays Guizo and Mantuyong on Tuesday.

Around 70 people coming from the Mandaue City Legal Office, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), barangay tanods of Barangays Guizo and Mantuyong and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) started their clearing operations at 9 a.m.

However, most of the affected vendors voluntarily dismantled their stalls although there were others who complained about the city government’s move.

The clearing operations is also a way of decongesting the streets and maximize sidewalks for smooth flow of traffic.

“This is part of a wider effort to return the pavements and sidewalks to the pedestrian for their safety. Given the traffic problem the city is facing, we can no longer afford to close down roads or allow any more hindrances,” Quisumbing said on a Facebook status update posted yesterday.

He said that business establishments in the city will be given until next Monday to clear out any extension of their stores that are encroaching on portions of road or sidewalks.

After such time, the city will begin imposing fines worth P500, P1,000 for the first and second offenses respectively. For the final offense, the city will have to confiscate the goods or merchandise, impound the vehicle and impose a fine of P1,500 on violating vendors.

He also thanked those vendors who heeded his request to vacate their stalls and dismantled them.