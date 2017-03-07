Overcrowded CPRDC starts to accept inmates

Considering that municipal jails are also getting overcrowded, Gov. Hilario Davide III said that they have started to accept inmates inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) starting on January of this year, provided that there is a court order of commitment.

“Nagdawat na man ta (We are already accepting inmates),” he said.

“Ang ako lang instruction diha, basta lang duna’y commitment order from the court, we will accept kay we realize also na puno na pud ang mga municipal jails nato nga gagmay pud baya kaayo,” Davide said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(We have started accepting already. My only instruction is that we will accept as long as there is a commitment order from the court because we realized that municipal jails are also getting overcrowded and they have really small capacity.)

In August of last year, the CPDRC stopped accepting new inmates because of overpopulation inside the facility, which at that time, totaled to 3,012 inmates, far surpassing its capacity of 1,500 inmates.

At present, CPDRC has 2,574 inmates, where 2,585 are males and 169 are females.

Legaspi said that there are plans to add more cells inside the facility, but no budget has been set yet.

Next week, 15 CPDRC inmates will also be shipped off to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, in consonance with the provincial government’s effort to decongest the jail.

The first batch of insular prisoners was shipped off in January of this year, where 12 inmates were delivered to the same prison facility.