A man was killed by riding in tandem last Monday afternoon in Barangay Manatad, Sibonga town, southern Cebu.

Arnel Arnaiz, 35, was already dead when policemen arrived.

PO2 Paulino Sanchez of Sibonga Police Station said that prior to the incident, Arnaiz, allegedly suffering from mental illness, was throwing stones at habal-habal driver passing by the area.