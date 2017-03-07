American man wanted in US nabbed

An American national was taken into custody by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) 7 after the office discovered that he has a standing warrant of arrest and a summary deportation order (SDO).

The BI was informed by attaché of the United States Embassy in Manila Bradley Fearn that American national Brian Keith Ziemba, also known as Brian Keith Brooken, 47, is a fugitive with a warrant of arrest issued by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for eight counts of sexual offense.

These include two counts of sexual assault, one count of lewdness with a minor victim aged below 14 years old, two counts of sexual assault, four counts of lewdness with a minor victim under 14 years old and one count of “open and gross lewdness,” as stated in the SDO released by the Board of Commissioners last October 6, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the US Embassy informed the Immigration office that Ziemba’s passport had been revoked, making him an undocumented citizen.

“While we were checking his records through our Centralized Query Support System, nag-hit siya, meaning meron siyang derogatory records. He also has a Summary Deportation Order which was ordered by the Immigration commissioner,” said BI-7 special prosecutor Atty. Ronaldo Deray in an interview yesterday afternoon.

Ziemba arrived in Cebu on May 20, 2016 and was granted a tourist visa which was valid until March 18, 2017.

He wanted to go back to the USA, thus applying an Exit Clearance Certificate (ECC) at the BI-7 office at J Centre Mall last Monday together with his Filipina wife.

According to a BI-7 intelligence agent, Ziemba initially resisted to be taken into custody and denied the allegations.

Ziemba, his wife and their 13-year-old daughter had been staying in a hotel in Mandaue City. Deray said that the couple owned and managed two restaurant businesses here.

Deray said that Ziemba will be flown to Manila for the issuance of the Warrant of Deportation pursuant of the SDO against him.

“Wherefore, finding the charges to be substantiated, we hereby order the deportation of Brian Keith Ziemba alias Brian Keith Brooken subject to the submission of the required clearance from the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation),” part of the SDO read, adding that a Blacklist Order will be issued against Ziemba after the SDO has been served to prevent him from returning to the Philippines.

Deray said that the USA consulate has already been informed about the apprehension.

Ziemba is currently detained at the old Bureau of Immigration office in Barangay Centro, Mandaue City.