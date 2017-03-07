Bystander shot dead in Lapu

MOTORCYCLE-riding persons shot dead a 22-year-old man in Pajac Road, Lapu-Lapu City Monday evening.

Jason Contorno had four gunshot wounds on his body.

According to SPO1 Luisito Ernie of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Homicide Section, Contorno was standing along the road as if he was waiting for somebody when the motorcycle-riding men appeared and the backrider shot him.

The suspects immediately fled, while the victim was rushed by relatives to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital but was declared dead by the attending physician.

Attempts at pursuing his assailants proved futile.

Police found four fired empty shells from the crime scene and four medium packs of suspected shabu from the pocket of the victim with an estimated value of close to P100,000.