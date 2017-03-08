Marco Polo’s Malicious Cookies recognized as Best Dessert

IT’S official, Marco Polo Plaza’s Malicious Cookies are one of the country’s best desserts, according to the book Best Desserts 3.

Authored by Vangie Baga-Reyes, the much-awaited book Best Desserts 3 lists down a new roster of premium sweet confections.

Last February 6, the book was launched at the SMX Convention Center, SM Aura Premier, Taguig City. The launch gathered talented bakers, foodies and chefs from leading hotels and restaurants who showcased their best desserts.

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s E-Marketing Manager – Yumny Mariot, Café Marco Supervisor – Loren Escalante, Commis Chef- Karl Ramos and Sales Manager Gelmor Nagares were there to accept the recognition for the Malicious Cookies.

These freshly baked cookies are available at the dessert section of Café Marco. One may also order them for takeout at the Lobby Lounge.

Visit Marco Polo Plaza Cebu for some of these famous Malicious Cookies. For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 253-1111 or email mpplaza@marcopolohotels.com. Visit the website at www.marcopoloplazacebu.com. /PR