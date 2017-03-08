Women’s and Kids’ Sale at The SM Store

KIDS’ SALE

Kids alert! Kids’ Sale is coming your way! Visit the Children’s Wear Department of The SM Store at your favorite SM malls in Cebu from March 1 until April 2 to enjoy huge discounts and freebies from SM Kids.

Grab up to 50% off on the trendiest fashions, summer essentials, and latest trends for kids at SM Kids.

WOMEN’S WEDNESDAY SALE

Every lady feels the need to kick off those heels and unwind. Well, on Wednesdays of March, pamper yourself to exclusive deals at the SM Store!

Celebrate Women’s Month at The SM Store with We Want Wednesdays! Ladies, get 10% OFF on all items with a minimum P2,000 single-receipt purchase when you present your SM Advantage or SM Prestige Card. Plus, get an additional 10% rebate with your BDO Shopmore Mastercard for installment transactions worth at least P10,000. Happening all Wednesdays of March!

Visit The SM Store at SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion. For latest promos and happenings, check-out The SM Store on Facebook. /PR